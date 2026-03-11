William Regal Expected To Appear Regularly On WWE NXT After Lengthy Backstage Absence

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" was a big day for wrestling fans who like seeing William Regal on their TV screen. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was seen walking to the ring alongside long-time rival Fit Finlay, with the duo's appearance leading to Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, turning on former ally Tavion Heights and become the newest member of the Birthright stable, consisting of Finlay's son Uriah Connors, Stacks, Arianna Grace, and Lexis King.

As it turns out, it had been the first time Regal had been around anything WWE related in a hot minute. PWInsider Elite reports that Regal has been off the road for some time, after working on the WWE main roster in a behind-the-scenes capacity. As such, Regal's appearance on "NXT" last night wasn't just the first time he had been around the Performance Center in recent memory, but his first WWE appearance of any sort since leaving the road.

That may be changing thanks to Dempsey's inclusion in the Birthright stable, however, as the expectation with WWE is that both Regal and Finlay will be appearing regularly on "NXT" following last night's angle. A post-show photo featuring Regal and Finlay with Connors, Dempsey, Grace, King, and Stacks backstage would seem to support that the two UK wrestling legends will be around to some degree.

If that is the case, it will be the first time Regal has appeared regularly on a wrestling TV show since he was in AEW in 2023. The Blackpool native was instrumental in the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club stable, consisting of Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. The group has since morphed into the Death Riders, with Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta all still part of the stable.