Jeff Jarrett Sees 'Curveball' Coming In MJF Vs. Hangman Page Match At AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution is only days away, and the AEW Men's World Championship match between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page continues to loom large. Not only will it be a Texas Death Match, but Page has vowed to never challenge for the AEW World Title again should he lose, adding an extra stake to the match, and plenty of shocked reactions, as fans attempt to figure out what AEW looks like if the former two-time Champion can't challenge for the belt.

They're not the only ones, as AEW's Jeff Jarrett has also been left stunned by the stipulations of this match. On the latest "My World," Double J tried to make sense of it all, before ultimately concluding that some sort of left field development would occur to provide an ending as shocking as Page's stipulation.

"Conrad, I was shocked, literally shocked, when they came out with this stip," Jarrett said. "'Hangman' is, I believe, the face of the company in so many ways that he just kind of...he's not just my guy, he's our guy. But I don't see MJF dropping the title...this early in his reign. I think when you drill it right down, the mindset, and I wish DraftKings and Steve Buchanan were here to give us some insight on this, it's kind of why we do this industry, because you can't call it. You don't know who's going to win...and all that.

"But again...it is so easy for me to say 'They're not backing themselves in a corner, 'Hangman's' winning.' But I'm going to go out on a limb and go 'There's a curveball coming.' MJF wins. That's a hell of a, not just stipulation cause of the Texas Death Match, it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out. But I'm going to pick...MJF is a hell of a talent. And on a roll, on a roll's roll. I'm going with MJF."

