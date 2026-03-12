AEW Dynamite - 3/11/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

The March 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" had a lot going for it when it came the in-ring action, and one of the standout matches of the night came in the form of The Dogs taking on Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. David Finlay shocked the world last week when he decided to stay loyal to his old Bullet Club War Dogs instead of joining his dad and brother in "WWE NXT," and given how this match ended up going, he is going to feel right at home in All Elite Wrestling.

Flowers have to be given to Darby and Cassidy. They are two of the most unique characters in the company, but they have great chemistry together. However, they are also fantastic at making other people look their best, and that's what happened in this one. We've already seen what Darby can get out of Gabe Kidd, but his exchanges with Finlay really sold the viciousness of the "Savage King." If any AEW fan hadn't seen Finlay's work in NJPW, having Darby and Cassidy be his punching bag essentially was a great choice.

Something else that was a great choice was the fact that Finlay and Kidd actually got the win. I wasn't the biggest fan of Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii beating Kidd and Clark Connors a few weeks back, primarily because it feels strange to debut a dangerous new group and have them lose in their first big televised test. With that said, putting Finlay in there instead of Connors and having The Dogs win not only gives the team a much-needed win, but it also sells how important Finlay is going to be during his matches. You might be able to get the better of Kidd and Connors, but when Finlay is involved, it's a different story.

As for the angle involving Roderick Strong afterwards, that was fine. It set up the trios match between Darby, Cassidy, and Strong taking on The Dogs at Revolution, which will most likely be a fun match, and while I would like to see both Cassidy and Strong branch out and do something different in 2026, keeping them as friends for now feels like the right call.

This match isn't going to win any Match of the Year contests, but it was another excellent TV wrestling match that served its purpose, didn't overstay its welcome, and was full of great action. The Dogs have the potential to be a real force to be reckoned with when they eventually get some other big wins under their belt, and if the matches they're involved in are anything like this one, they will be a trio of fantastic signings for AEW.

Written by Sam Palmer