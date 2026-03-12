WWE's Booker T On Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill Friction: 'It Makes For A Better Match'

Booker T feels that the rumored real-life fight between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill will only make their WWE feud more interesting.

As we head towards WrestleMania 42, one world title match that's got many talking is the clash between Ripley and Cargill, where there's some real-life animosity between the two. Booker T, who's seen many a fight in pro wrestling, doesn't know if the rumors are true, but feels that such disagreements are a part-and-parcel of the business.

"I don't know anything but it might be true. That's just part of the business. I've worked with a lot of guys that I didn't like. I didn't like, we wasn't breaking bread together or anything like that. You know, we was cordial and you know, [we'd say] what's up. We was walking by each other, but we didn't go out of our way to go and speak to each other or anything like that. That's just part of it. And, for me, as long as we know we can do business, that's the only thing that matters. It normally makes for the best matches when you got that that, you know, when you got that real vitriol between the two," he said on the "Hall of Fame" show. "So, I would love if Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill have a little bit of that going into that situation because it's only going to make for a better match."

Booker T recalled his own experiences, recounting an incident where he and Fit Finlay had an incredibly physical match that began after Finlay hurt his back, prompting Booker to respond with a stiff spin kick. He also touched on his infamous real-life feud with Batista, saying their best matches came after their backstage fight.

The fight between Ripley and Cargill is reportedly legitimate, with the former telling the WWE Women's Champion to learn how to work, which escalated into others like Nia Jax and Chelsea Green wading into the argument.