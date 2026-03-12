Logan Paul Says He's 'Fed Up' With WWE Over Masked Men Attacks

Masked men have interfered in The Vision's matches over the last few weeks, which Logan Paul isn't happy about, as he has asked WWE referees and management to do a better job of keeping them away.

At Elimination Chamber, one masked man was caught by Adam Pearce, who turned out to be an unidentified man. But the second one was a known face, that of Seth Rollins, who cost Logan Paul the men's Elimination Chamber match as Rollins stomped him. While speaking on his "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul aired his frustration about these unknown figures.

"Also, I actually am a bit kind of like fed up with just the organization at the moment because I feel like we know the masked men are just running around, right? And no one's stopping them. The referees aren't doing anything. The executives aren't doing anything," said Paul. "I'm on fire in the Chamber. I have three eliminations. I'm going to win. It's clear I have two guys left. One of which I've beaten before and the one I got really close. And then Seth Rollins comes in like ... [tells WWE] 'Bro, get ... Secure the perimeter.'"

One of the masked men was Austin Theory, who eventually joined The Vision, but the others were some unknown names. The masked men once again took over "WWE Raw" this past week, and one of the men behind the mask was Seth Rollins, who had used that get-up when he interfered at Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if WWE has more masked men appear on its shows, and perhaps one (or two) of them could be some known names who could be The Vision's opponents at WrestleMania.