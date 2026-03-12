Backstage News On Internal Frustration Regarding WWE WrestleMania 42 Promotion

The road to WrestleMania 42 has seemingly been unlike the road to any other WrestleMania, mostly because everything about the show has appeared to be in flux. Over the last few months, numerous reports have emerged regarding WWE changing their mind of the direction of several top programs heading into WrestleMania, with the Undisputed WWE Championship picture in particular changing multiple times. But while the lack of direction onscreen has been more noticeable, a lack of direction offscreen has begun to affect other departments within WWE.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE's graphics department has had the most issues dealing with multiple changes. One source close to the situation revealed that the promotional direction for WrestleMania 42 initially began with WWE wanting a "high end, classy vibe" to promotional material. This was highlighted in the earliest posters released for WrestleMania 42, including one that featured WWE chief content officer Triple H with top stars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes at a poker table, and another that featured top women's stars such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY in a lounge area.

After that initial push, however, WWE's ideas regarding graphics for WrestleMania have changed "multiple times" from the original vision. While it's unclear how many changes have been made overall, a recent poster for the upcoming match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns shows the contrast, with the casino theme no longer being used in favor of a more sleek look akin to most wrestling promotional posters. Over time, the number of changes the graphics department has undergone with the promotional material has reportedly led to many of its members feeling frustrated.