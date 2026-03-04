Backstage Details On WWE Changing Plans For Undisputed Title Match At WrestleMania 42

As WrestleMania 42 gets closer and closer, many have felt the card for WWE's marquee event has largely been influx. Nothing has illustrated that more than the Undisputed WWE Championship scene, with reports suggesting everything from champion Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes, or a multi-person match involving McIntyre, Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn could occur. That speculation held even after Randy Orton earned an Undisputed Title shot by winning Men's Elimination Chamber.

Now, however, it seems WWE has settled on one particular singles match involving for the championship. Fightful Select reports that, as of one month ago, plans called for Orton and Rhodes to be fighting for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. This new information lines up with previous reports from PWInsider Elite and Self Made Sessions, though many had begun to speculate that was the match was happening, regardless of the reports, following Orton's Chamber win and the announcement that Rhodes would be challenging McIntyre Friday on "SmackDown."

It was noted that while Rhodes vs. Orton looked like a long-shot one month ago, both had been informed the match was being pitched at the time. Sources also said that part of the reason WWE took the title off Rhodes was because they wanted to include Rhodes in the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches, feeling his presence would add a draw to those matches.

Meanwhile, Bodyslam+ confirmed Orton vs. Rhodes is scheduled for Mania, but claims plans for the match came together in February instead of January due to WWE attempting to shake up the WrestleMania card. It was further suggested that Rhodes and McIntyre only learned of plans to change things up in the past week. As for McIntyre's Mania plans, it's believed he will now be moved into a program with Fatu.