AEW's Jon Moxley Bringing Death Riders To CMLL For Trios Titles Shot

This weekend, Jon Moxley will finally get to learn whether he's better than Konosuke Takeshita or not, as he puts his AEW Continental Championship on the line against "The Alpha" in a no time limit match at AEW Revolution. But win or loss, Moxley is already looking towards the future, and perhaps some more gold south of the border.

On Wednesday night's "CMLL Informa," it was announced that Moxley would be returning to CMLL at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, alongside Death Riders stablemates Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. Accompanied by Shafir, the trio will headline the show, challenging El Sky Team, Mascara Dorada, Neon, and lucha libre mega star Mistico for the CMLL World Trios Championships.

While Moxley wrestled in Arena Mexico last year for "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City," it will be his first proper appearance for CMLL in almost two years, when he, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal faced off against Mistico, Blue Panther, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr. in the main event of Homenaje a Dos Leyendas 2024. Meanwhile, Yuta wrestled two matches for CMLL in his career while Garcia has become a semi-regular member of CMLL since first wrestling there in 2025, even training at times at the CMLL wrestling school.

The trio will look to add CMLL gold to the Death Riders' ranks, as member Claudio Castagnoli is the current reigning and defending CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Death Riders vs. El Sky Team is one of the two marquee matches for CMLL's second biggest show of the year, along with the retirement match of El Satanico, who can be seen sitting on a throne in the Death Riders-Sky Team poster. The 76 year old lucha libre legend will end his career in a three-way match, taking on familiar foes Atlantis and Blue Panther.