Steven Borden (Son Of Sting) Set To Make NJPW Debut At Third Anniversary Showcase

Following in the footsteps of his father Sting, Steven Borden Jr. is now a professional wrestler making rounds across the industry. As announced on Instagram, his next stop will take him to Carson, California.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has revealed Borden as part of its talent lineup for the NJPW Academy third anniversary showcase, which will emanate from the LA Dojo on Saturday, March 21. For Borden, this will mark his NJPW debut. For all, it marks an opportunity to put their skills to the test.

As of this writing, Borden's opponent for the NJPW Academy showcase is unknown. CJ Tino is confirmed to be taking on Raymond Bright in a STRONG Survivor Match, while Casey Ferreira will face Onyx Amagi in singles competition. Other notable talents announced include Johnnie Robbie, PJ Laurier, and Danger Ross.

Borden made his professional wrestling debut last October at the 52W Hardway show in New York City, where he and JD Drake stood opposite AEW's Darby Allin and former WWE star Killer Kross in a tag team match. Since then, Borden has appeared at DEFY on two occasions, the first of which resulted in a victory over Kiran Grey. With a nod of approval from CEO Tony Khan, Borden has also competed in a series of dark matches for All Elite Wrestling, with Khan later labeling Borden as "somebody we're developing" for the future.

According to Khan, much of Borden's early training has centered in Texas. As of last month, though, he was set to further it at the Nightmare Factory in Georgia with the help of QT Marshall.