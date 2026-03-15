Good Brothers Think They Should Be The Ones To Induct AJ Styles Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have a history that dates back long before their time together in WWE as The O.C. All three were key members of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and with Styles set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, it should come as no surprise to learn that the Good Brothers have thoughts on who should induct him.

"Personally, I fully believe it should be us," Gallows said during an episode of their "Talk'N Shop" podcast. From a professional standpoint, however, Gallows believes that The Undertaker is a logical choice. It was Styles who served as the final opponent of "The Deadman" in 2020, with Gallows pointing out that he and Anderson were involved in that cinematic match. Due to that close connection, Gallows understands why the company will almost certainly go in another direction than he and Anderson.

Anderson then spoke about their one-off return to WWE for Styles' final television appearance, thanking the promotion for letting it happen so soon after their departure. "It was good to see Triple H, it was good to hug AJ Styles," he said. Anderson also joked that they'll play hardball if WWE did decide to call them for the induction. He shared his belief that Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Samoa Joe would also be strong choices to give Styles' induction speech.

Alongside Styles, other confirmed Hall of Fame inductees for the 2026 class include Stephanie McMahon and Demolition's Ax and Smash. The ceremony will take place on April 17, after the conclusion of "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk'N Shop Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.