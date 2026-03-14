WWE SmackDown 3/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We have the WWE Women's Championship and the World Women's Championship matches set for WrestleMania, and as of tonight, we finally have things taking shape for the Women's United States Championship, as well as the women's tag titles on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." With five weeks to go until 'Mania as of tonight, I don't think WWE is doing too bad with the women's division, as chaotic as things have been for everything else this WrestleMania season.

We finally got the return of the Bella Twins tonight and I liked how we seem to be headed toward a triple threat match. I think Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are much-needed additions to that match alongside Nia Jax, no shade to the Bellas or Lash Legend. While Nikki and Brie have a title match against Jax and Legend next week, it's pretty easy to see that CharLexa will be getting involved, since Brie caused the disqualification in their title match tonight.

I can't say I mind any of that. I like the Bellas in small doses, and them being around for WrestleMania doesn't bother me at all, especially since Brie has been vocal about wanting to come back, and both twins have mentioned in interviews more than once that they want a run at the tag team gold, which I do think they deserve. If the titles need to be on some heels for this match, even if they're just meant to lose to the Bellas, I'm glad that Legend is getting a title run before 'Mania.

I also like that WWE didn't just go with Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill again upon Stratton's return, and I REALLY love that Giulia seems to be getting the opportunity to defend her gold against Stratton at WrestleMania. While I can't say I think Giulia retains, I'll just be glad to see her on the show at this point, and I think she could have a really interesting match with Stratton. "Tiffy Time" defeated Kiana James tonight, seemingly earning her shot at Giulia, or at least getting darn close to it while continuing the feud.

While neither of these matches are 100% set and nothing's been officially confirmed, it was just nice to see things seemingly coming together to go along with reports we've been seeing throughout the week about plans for these ladies at WrestleMania. The more women on the card, the better, and it's refreshing to see some more relatively straightforward stories, even if one match involves multiple teams, getting us there.

Written by Daisy Ruth