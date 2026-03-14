WWE SmackDown 3/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE SmackDown," the show where Randy Orton turned heel again and Cody Rhodes got to do his favorite thing — get covered in his own blood! Yeah, if you don't think the WINC staff has thoughts on this particular main event segment, you haven't been around these parts very long. We also have some stuff to say about the Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu feud, the women's tag title match and other assorted pieces of women's division booking, and of course, the seemingly endless storyline between the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs. Oh, and Jelly Roll. We have thoughts about Jelly Roll.
Of course, there's no way we can cover the entire three-hour episode in this column, which is why we have a "SmackDown" results page for anyone who needs all the gritty details. This space right here is restricted to the matches and segments we had particularly strong feelings about, either positive or negative. So without further ado, here are three things we hate and three things we loved about the 3/13/26 episode of "WWE SmackDown!"
Loved: Drew McIntyre quits SmackDown
One of the things that the ongoing storyline between Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn has lacked over the past few weeks in my opinion is real intensity. Sure, there's been plenty of mounting tensions and rising issues, but it hasn't brought the aggression that's been needed to really pull it all off and make it feel different from every other storyline on "SmackDown" with plenty of mounting tensions.
The opening segment of this edition of "SmackDown" was exactly what this storyline needed, as it brought that intensity and aggression. I found McIntyre and Aldis' heated conversation incredibly engaging to watch because it was something completely different to how WWE typically opens their shows, and the inclusion of Jacob Fatu made for the perfect set-up of a potential WrestleMania 42 match between himself and McIntyre.
I'm quite curious to see what others will think of the segment ending with McIntyre quitting, as I don't think it's going to be something that everyone is going to enjoy. Personally, I thought it was a really interesting plot point as it opens potential avenues for WWE to explore if they so wish. Whether it's McIntyre continue to wreak havoc on "SmackDown" interfering in matches or WWE choosing to do an Unsanctioned Match between him and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 (which is my favorite option), it's left the door open and will be interesting to see what ends up happening.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Drew McIntyre is already back on SmackDown
No offense to my colleague Olivia, but WWE's booking decisions this week pretty much entirely undermined any and all Drew McIntyre drama for me. First, they followed up Drew "quitting" by making a match between Jacob Fatu and Trick Williams, two guys who are obviously being heavily protected heading into WrestleMania. I immediately suspected we'd see McIntyre get involved in the match, and of course, I was right. I'll say this — at least Williams actually got a pin on Fatu instead of the match going to a no-contest or disqualification, that's big for him. Still, it only happened because McIntyre interfered, and I'm just really tired of matches where McIntyre interferes at this point. It happens on practically every show these days, and not even him ostensibly turning in his notice could stop it.
Then after that, Nick Aldis announced that Fatu and McIntyre will go one-on-one next week, and I just cannot begin to tell you how preemptively exhausted that announcement made me. What, are we supposed to believe that match will have a clean finish somehow? Come on, man. McIntyre vs. Fatu is the obvious WrestleMania direction, but instead of just announcing it for WrestleMania, we have to jump through a bunch of hoops first. The match next week will have some kind of bulls*** inconclusive finish — you know it, I know it, everyone knows it — probably so they can set up a Mania match with a stipulation attached, and it just feels so paint-by-numbers. And meanwhile, so much for McIntyre quitting, I guess, if Aldis can book him in a match two and a half hours later. Glad that plot point was introduced so it could be immediately spiked.
This just all feels so unnecessary to me. Aldis could have just made the WrestleMania match in the opening segment, and we could have been done. But no, instead we have to cram in all this other stuff. I wish WWE would just keep it simple sometimes, instead of finding new ways to drag out the thing we all know is coming.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
Loved: Women's midcard championship matches taking shape for WrestleMania
We have the WWE Women's Championship and the World Women's Championship matches set for WrestleMania, and as of tonight, we finally have things taking shape for the Women's United States Championship, as well as the women's tag titles on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." With five weeks to go until 'Mania as of tonight, I don't think WWE is doing too bad with the women's division, as chaotic as things have been for everything else this WrestleMania season.
We finally got the return of the Bella Twins tonight and I liked how we seem to be headed toward a triple threat match. I think Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are much-needed additions to that match alongside Nia Jax, no shade to the Bellas or Lash Legend. While Nikki and Brie have a title match against Jax and Legend next week, it's pretty easy to see that CharLexa will be getting involved, since Brie caused the disqualification in their title match tonight.
I can't say I mind any of that. I like the Bellas in small doses, and them being around for WrestleMania doesn't bother me at all, especially since Brie has been vocal about wanting to come back, and both twins have mentioned in interviews more than once that they want a run at the tag team gold, which I do think they deserve. If the titles need to be on some heels for this match, even if they're just meant to lose to the Bellas, I'm glad that Legend is getting a title run before 'Mania.
I also like that WWE didn't just go with Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill again upon Stratton's return, and I REALLY love that Giulia seems to be getting the opportunity to defend her gold against Stratton at WrestleMania. While I can't say I think Giulia retains, I'll just be glad to see her on the show at this point, and I think she could have a really interesting match with Stratton. "Tiffy Time" defeated Kiana James tonight, seemingly earning her shot at Giulia, or at least getting darn close to it while continuing the feud.
While neither of these matches are 100% set and nothing's been officially confirmed, it was just nice to see things seemingly coming together to go along with reports we've been seeing throughout the week about plans for these ladies at WrestleMania. The more women on the card, the better, and it's refreshing to see some more relatively straightforward stories, even if one match involves multiple teams, getting us there.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: The saga continues
In the latest chapter of the neverending story that is the Wyatt Sicks/MFT saga, it got extended for another chapter. Silly you if you thought that Nikki Cross capturing the lantern and distracting Solo Sikoa so that Uncle Howdy connecting with the Sister Abigail to get the win would be the end of this novel. That would be too simple. While Uncle Howdy was celebrating in the ring and lifting the lantern in the air, he was attacked from behind by Tama Tonga. He easily took the lantern without a fight as Cross screamed at him from the ring and the MFTs surrounded him on the ramp. He was able to glide right on out without anyone from the Wyatts trying to stop him.
If you read this column regularly, you know that this feud, along with the tag team division's booking gets written about a lot. As my editor reasoned, if WWE gets to tell repetitive stories, we get to write about the same topics. Although the new team of Damien Priest and R-Truth (whom I refer to as Faux DIY) won the Number 1 Contendership last week, it seems WWE is hellbent on making MFTs vs. Wyatts last until WrestleMania. I don't think anyone wants this angle to be dragged out for another month, but they've made it this far. Where does that leave Priest and Truth? Perhaps they make it into a triple threat with Faux DIY. Or maybe the 'Mania match is a grudge match with the lantern dangling high above the ring and then the winners face Faux DIY at a later date. I would say WWE could be creative, but *gestures at the booking in general* I have zero faith in anything creative with this drawn out feud.
Until then, same Bat-Time, same Bat-Channel.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Hated: Kit Wilson & Jelly Roll hit a sour note
While I understand why Jelly Roll made his return to WWE tonight, as it is WrestleMania season, after all, the segment was overall pretty confusing and fell flat for me. I loved the backstage segment where Danhausen cursed The Miz ahead of him hosting "Miz TV" alongside "Jam Jelly," as Danhausen called him, but I didn't expect the "very nice, very evil" one to appear in the ring for the segment.
He didn't, but having already tempered my expectations, I wasn't too upset about that. I didn't even think that Miz trying to get on Jelly Roll's good side and butter him up (pun not intended) to be his next tag team partner was bad or anything, as Jelly Roll had a good comeback about how Miz always seems to turn on his partners. What really confused me was the appearance of Kit Wilson, and I say that as someone who really likes Wilson.
I just do not understand what WWE is doing with this character whatsoever. I half expected Oba Femi to strut down the ramp to join this confrontation, after his matches and mini-feud about "Toxic Masculinity" with Wilson, though I'm very glad he didn't join the fray.
I guess it made some kind of sense, as Wilson explained he didn't like Jelly for the face tattoos and felonies and such, which make him "toxic," in Wilson's mind, but I don't think the plan is going to be Jelly Roll and Wilson on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." I guess they could move toward a Miz and Wilson tag team, which I wouldn't mind, and Jelly could find himself a partner, though at this current point in time, I'm not sure who that would be. Miz isn't feuding with anyone right now, outside of his storyline with Danhausen, and again, I don't think Danhausen is getting to 'Mania alongside Jelly Roll.
Later, it was announced that next week, Wilson will be "calling out Jelly Roll" on the show, which is slightly odd, since that's what he already did tonight. I believe the show is in Raleigh, North Carolina next week if my Googling serves me right, and I don't know if Jelly Roll is going to make the trek out there. At that point, we'll have just four weeks until WrestleMania, so Wilson calling out the star next week seems like that might be where we're headed. I can't say I understand it whatsoever, and it seems like it would only add to the trainwreck that is WrestleMania 42, even if it is a tag team match.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: The Viper is back
From the moment one had won the Elimination Chamber and thus an opportunity at the WWE Championship it felt certain that WWE was finally pulling the trigger on the long-awaited Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes title feud.
Sure enough, Orton pinned Rhodes to win the Chamber match, Rhodes went on to beat Drew McIntyre, and that led to this week's contract signing to confirm the WrestleMania main event between them. But something was missing until now, with both Orton and Rhodes walking the line of respectful friendship and giving a somewhat restrained version of their characters when confronted with their incoming battle.
And that something was emotion. In just a few minutes of unrestrained violence from Orton to Rhodes, there was an injection of excitement, animus, emotion, everything you need to capture the audience. Orton went low, it was almost a moment of double taking from the fans, 'Did he just do that?' 'Yes, he did in fact do that.' And from there he just continued to strike away any shade of doubt over what was transpiring. Even when he left, he returned with another violent act in tow.
He now has room to breathe and explore the underlying hatred and rationale for this return, deepening the feelings of bitterness towards the protege who became more-than, while also giving Rhodes the space to breathe and deepen his own character. His closest friend has just turned on him after all this time, and he has done so because of the WWE Championship he fought so hard to get in the first place. There is much more to be explored with this one heel turn, and even putting that all the side, it's just really good to see Orton as a heel once more.
Now the story can truly get started for Orton and Rhodes together, and it's one that has been begging to be told for a while now. Orton would be the favorite against any other version of Rhodes before, but now he faces the "QB1" of the company, and it is interesting to see what games are played on the road to that match.
Written by Max Everett