AEW's Orange Cassidy Praises Chris Jericho, Recalls Taste Of Mimosa From Their Match

The COVID-19 pandemic was a trying time for all of us. And while our spirits were down, wrestling's spirits were up in its quest to entertain us during those unprecedented times. Of those mood boosters came AEW's first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match, which saw Orange Cassidy conquer wrestling veteran Chris Jericho. But seriously, where was Cassidy's mind when he went in and came out of that All Out 2020 match? In his reply, the "Freshly Squeezed" star was satisfied with the win over Jericho; however, he was disappointed in how the "mimosa" tasted, as mentioned in his question and answer segment on "Monopoly Events."

"That tasted like garbage, by the way," the former two-time International Champion noted. "I drank a little bit when I was in the Walls of Jericho, and then I had a sore throat for, like, two weeks...I don't know what it was...I think someone said it was Tang or something. But it didn't taste like Tang, I'll tell you that much."

As for his opponent in the match, Cassidy praised the former and inaugural AEW World Champion in his tremendous feats of making the company what it is today, and for helping Cassidy evolve into the worshipped wrestler fans dress like and come to see every week.

"He's one of the best to ever do it," Cassidy said bluntly. "The fact that he wanted to play with me and wrestle around for three months was incredible. I learned a lot. That's it."

The whereabouts of "Le Champion" remain unknown at this point. For months now, Jericho has been the talk of the industry, with new reports from Fightful Select that he is still "firmly" under contract with AEW, despite openness to returning to WWE. Jericho's last match before his absence was at last year's Dynasty, where he lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido in a title versus mask match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.