WWE NXT's Tatum Paxley Reflects On Decision To Dye Her Hair Black

WWE fans got their first look of Tatum Paxley in a February 2022 digital exclusive, where Malcolm Bivens (aka Stokely Hathaway) introduced her as the newest prospect of the Diamond Mine faction. The brown-haired star then emerged victorious alongside Ivy Nile in her debut tag team match on "WWE Level Up."

Fast forward to 2026, Paxley has now gotten a taste of championship gold, with her brunette locks noticeably traded in for dark black hair dye. According to Paxley, the dye not only seeped into her scalp, but also her self-esteem.

"My whole life, I wanted to dye my hair black," Paxley told "Busted Open After Dark," "but I've also always worn really thick eyeliner. I always got bullied for it. People always made fun of me for wearing thick eyeliner. I was 'thick eyeliner girl.' I remember I wanted to dye my hair black very badly. I remember thinking I'm gonna come off a little too dark, I'm going to be a little too goth, I don't want people to judge me for that because they already judge me for my makeup, I won't do it. I come to NXT and I still have this [thought of] maybe it's just too much. And then I went, 'I want to be too much.' I would rather be too much, and I dyed my hair black and then just bang, my confidence totally changed."

While her hair color has changed since her initial "NXT" appearances, Paxley has maintained her signature heavy eyeliner, which is often paired with dark eyeshadow, as part of her look. Alexa Bliss, Paxley's wrestling inspiration, donned a similar eye look when she channeled a dark, otherworldly character while working with Bray Wyatt on-screen in 2020 and 2021.