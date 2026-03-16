Matt Hardy Explains Why He'd Rather Enter WWE Hall Of Fame In Vegas Than Saudi Arabia

WWE legend Matt Hardy wants the Hardy Boyz to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year rather than next year, when it goes to the Middle East.

WrestleMania season always brings rumors and speculation about WWE Hall of Fame picks. With just three inductees announced for this year's Hall of Fame — Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and tag team veterans Demolition — there is speculation about who else could make the list. One legendary group whose Hall of Fame induction has long been overdue is the Hardy Boyz. Matt Hardy recently discussed the possibility of entering the Hall of Fame on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and said he would prefer for it to happen this year, when WrestleMania is in Las Vegas, rather than next year, when it moves to Saudi Arabia.

"I am very happy for AJ [Styles] and apparently he has, you know, re-signed a deal with WWE. It seems like he's going to be sticking around. So, very happy for him. And you know what, man? The more I thought about it after you said that, you might be right. I could see John Cena going in there. I saw someone put up a graphic said this is my guest for the Hall of Fame and had me and Jeff in it. And who knows, anything's possible when it's all said and done. I'll be honest, I would rather be going in Vegas than in Saudi Arabia. It is what it is [laughs] ... because more of my friends and family can be there," he said.

WWE will move WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027, but there's no indication yet on what will happen to the Hall of Fame, which takes place over WrestleMania weekend. Hardy feels that WWE should promote this year's Hall of Fame in Las Vegas as the biggest in history, to drive more people to the show and the city.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame will be held on April 17, 2026, a day before WrestleMania kicks off at Allegiant Stadium.