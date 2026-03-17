Royce Keys Was Reportedly 'Adamant' About Joining WWE Main Roster And Not NXT

Royce Keys has disappeared from WWE programming since debuting at the Royal Rumble, and a report has revealed details about a condition he set before joining the promotion.

Keys, who joined WWE from AEW, has been placed on the main roster and did not have to go through WWE's developmental program, "WWE NXT." "Fightful Select" reported that he was "adamant" about debuting on the main roster rather than going through "NXT." While he hasn't appeared on WWE television, Keys seems to be busy in his new home, with the report adding that he has filmed some projects with WWE, while his likeness was also captured for the WWE 2K video game. The former Powerhouse Hobbs, despite not being used on television, has traveled to "WWE SmackDown" over the last few weeks, wrestling dark matches against the likes of Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Rey Fenix.

Recent reports had indicated that WWE hasn't featured him yet to allow him to better understand the company's way of functioning. While it may be a disappointment for his fans that he hasn't been seen on WWE television, the promotion may have some plans for him, to introduce him to a huge audience at this year's WrestleMania 42.

Reports suggest that Keys could team up with Jelly Roll, who recently returned to WWE and appears to have begun a feud with The Miz and Kit Wilson. The storyline, according to the report, is that the former AEW star and the Grammy winner could find common ground in their struggles. Jelly Roll has been in one match in WWE so far, which came at last year's SummerSlam, where he teamed with Randy Orton and faced off against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.