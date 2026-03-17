Cody Rhodes Looks Back On WWE Debut Against Randy Orton Ahead Of WrestleMania Matchup

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has recalled his first encounter with Randy Orton, and how their upcoming WrestleMania match feels like their first match.

Rhodes debuted on the main roster against Randy Orton in 2007, and the former was immediately impressed by Orton and the aura that he exuded.

"I remember having a sense of awe about the guy, who I really enjoyed his, you know, I liked what he had done as the youngest world heavyweight champion. I was very inspired by him as a third generation or just another child of nepotism, you know, breaking into the industry, [and] I had a sense of awe about me. But I also had this really large amount of confidence because I knew I wasn't ready to wrestle Randy Orton, but they had booked me to wrestle Randy Orton. So, my thought was, I'm going to get to grow up in front of this audience. I was going to be sink or swim, trial by fire. And I just needed a few things to go right in that match to be able to buy myself more time to carry on," Rhodes said on "Insight."

Orton, famously, had a bad reputation for his behavior back then, which Rhodes realized. But he still admired him for trying to impart the wisdom he had gained from those he had encountered in the business.

"I liked how he carried himself and he was, you know, prickly back then, but I liked how he carried himself because he took the lessons he got from all the guys who brought him in and he started to kind of hard push them on the people that were going to be in his orbit."