Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Likes WWE Unreal Even Though He Was Prepared To Hate It

Netflix's "Unreal" has received a polarizing response from pro wrestling veterans, and Steve Austin is one of those with a mixed reaction to the WWE show.

Austin recently spoke on "Busted Open," where he admitted that he doesn't watch much of WWE these days, but has watched "Unreal." While he is not a fan of WWE destroying kayfabe by revealing the business's secrets, he is captivated by what he sees, which he attributes to the wrestlers' likability.

"I think I'm about maybe one or two episodes from finishing season two of Unreal," he said. "Man, I was prepared to hate it. So, I was prepared to really dislike it. But — and I do think they give away too much — but the show is good because the WWE superstars are so goddamn likable. I got to find out more about the talent, and it was almost, I mean, it's a good show. It gives away too much, but just because the talent shines so much, you can't help but like everybody on the damn screen."

Austin admitted that he's not sure how he would've felt if he were asked by Vince McMahon and co. to be a part of a series like "Unreal" during the prime of his career. But, he veered towards him not being interested in being a part of such a show.

"Man, that's a really good question that I can't answer. Man, I was so, you know, into what we were doing that that wasn't a part of my agenda or my headspace. I don't know if I could wrap my head around it," the WWE Hall of Famer said.

"Unreal" has shown WWE fans a different side of their favorite wrestlers, but the stars on the show have been critical of it, like Seth Rollins, who stated that he has a difficult relationship with the show. Bully Ray, who was part of the aforementioned Steve Austin interview, has disclosed that several veterans of the business dislike the show.