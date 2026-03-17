Swerve Strickland Says Absent AEW Star Has A Lot To Offer Wrestling: 'He's A Dog'

AEW's Swerve Strickland's stock has risen substantially since his switch to AEW from WWE, and he feels that another star who took the same path, Buddy Matthews, has a promising future too.

Strickland was recently asked on his appearance on the "Battleground Podcast" about a wrestler whom he has never faced before that he would like to wrestle. The former AEW World Champion, without skipping a beat, named the injured AEW star Matthews as someone he would like to face, while wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Honestly, I'm waiting for probably one of the best talents like all around in the business to come back, you know, hopefully he's healthy and hopefully he can like do even better than what he was giving before — Buddy Matthews, shout out to him," said Strickland. "He's one of those guys that's just like a dog in the rain. I think me and him could do some great work, and I look forward to seeing him back doing his own thing and doing like, you know ... I think he has a lot to offer in the wrestling world, and I would like to see him back healthy again."

Matthews and Strickland have never faced each other in the ring, despite both being part of WWE and AEW at the same time. And it may be some time before Strickland's fantasy match becomes a reality due to the Australian's injury. Matthews has been out of action for over a year after suffering an injury in a match against Kazuchika Okada on home soil. There's no news on Matthews' return date, with recent reports claiming that the injury is worse than originally feared. AEW reportedly was eyeing a return for him at the end of 2025, which couldn't happen as Matthews is still reportedly suffering from pain from his ankle injury.