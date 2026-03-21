Cody Rhodes Has 'No Issues' With Travis Scott After WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Slap

WWE's Cody Rhodes is still a fan of Travis Scott and is happy that he was involved in his storyline, despite injuring him.

Scott, who was in the storyline involving Rhodes, The Rock, and John Cena, landed a vicious slap on "The American Nightmare" that reportedly busted Rhodes' eardrum and gave him a black eye. Despite the slap, Rhodes said to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" that he likes the rapper and is grateful that he gave WWE his time.

"Travis Scott did not hurt me. It looks like he hurt me," said Rhodes. "I like Travis Scott. I think it's safe to say at this point I like Travis Scott. I like that he lended us his time and that we had moments with him. I mean, he took a Cross Rhodes. Most people just remember the slap, and I'm going to be on this side of history with it [right side]. I know it wasn't everyone's favorite thing. That is not the hardest I've ever been slapped. That's number three."

Rhodes went on to name two other slaps that he received in his pro wrestling career that were much harder than the one that the rapper landed on him. One unsurprising name from that list was Bob Holly, who was known to take liberties with his peers in the ring, while the other was an unexpected name in Natalya.

"The number one might shock you, but I felt it in both of my heels. I felt it in my feet. I had to plant my feet. It was so hard. Natty Neidhart. Natty Neidhart hit me, it felt like an MLB batter swinging the bat and I walked into it. She leveled me. So, Natty's one, Hardcore Holly [is] two, Travis Scott, I'd say maybe three," he added.

The WWE Champion did not place the blame for his ruptured eardrum and black eye solely on Scott, but also on Cena, Rock, and the singer.