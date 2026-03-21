Chelsea Green Reflects On Her Two WWE Women's US Championship Runs

In December 2024, Chelsea Green made history by defeating Michin to become the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. In November 2025, she did once more by pinning Giulia to cement herself as the first to hold the title on two separate occasions. During an interview with "Beyond The Bell," Green opened up about her approach to each reign.

"I felt [the pressure] all come down on me [when I won], but at the end of the day, I didn't want to change the package I was giving to the audience. I just wanted to elevate it," Green said "... The first run, I immediately knew I'm going to fall into a presidency kind of character. I knew I wanted to do an inauguration for my celebration. I knew I wanted to wear only red, white and blue. I knew I wanted to do a lot of innuendos, puns, and double entendres, things like that, things that are really funny. Politics is weighing so heavy right now on the world, I think making light of it and allowing ourselves to make light of it was big for me. I think I did that. I think I was successful in that and I continue to be."

Though a natural-born Canadian, Green showcased American pride as the Women's United States Champion, so much so that often incorporated the USA flag colors — red, white, and blue — into her look. Additionally, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven were brought aboard as Secret Hervice members as a nod to the President's real life security team.

Across her first reign, Green successfully defended the Women's United States Championship against Michin and "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca. This run eventually came to an end at 132 days as Zelina Vega bested Green on "WWE SmackDown."