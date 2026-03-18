Bully Ray Says WWE Made One Mistake In Otherwise 'Amazing' Brock Lesnar Segment On Raw

"WWE Raw" saw Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi come face-to-face to set up their match for WrestleMania 42, a segment that Bully Ray praised, barring one important aspect.

Femi confronted Lesnar and powerbombed him, a moment that got a huge ovation from the crowd. Ray said on "Busted Open" how that segment showcased the greatness of Lesnar.

"In that moment right there, I really hoped to myself that every naysayer in the world had their moment of clarity. The light bulb went off on top of their head, and in that one moment in time, they said to themselves, now I get it. Now I see why Brock is so smart. Now I know why Brock is so valuable. Now I know why Brock is so selective. Because what Brock Lesnar did for Oba last night in less than 60 seconds is more than most talents at Brock's level can do for others in an hour," he said.

Ray lauded Lesnar for "making" the former NXT Champion in a minute, which he feels he had done for Drew McIntyre, too. While he acknowledges that the segment ticked most of the boxes, he thinks that WWE somewhere "missed the beat," noting how Oba Femi actually did not accept Lesnar's open challenge.

"Did Oba Femi ever accept Brock Lesnar's open challenge?" asked Ray. "When Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar had their face-to-face, I would have loved to have seen Oba raise his hand and point right in between Brock's eyes and say, and only the handheld [camera] would pick this up, I accept your challenge. Boom, powerbomb. I would have loved to have heard from Oba in a minute. For just a second, him bow up."

While Ray doesn't think it's a big deal, he feels that Femi accepting Lesnar's open challenge would have been the cherry on the top of a segment that he feels delivered on all fronts.