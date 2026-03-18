Bully Ray Thinks Randy Orton Phone Call On WWE Raw Could Lead To Hall Of Famer Return

It's been less than a week since Randy Orton turned on long-time friend Cody Rhodes, leaving him in a crumpled, bloody heap to kick off the build their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42. But some more intrigue was added on "WWE Raw" this past Monday, when Orton received a phone call from an unknown source, leaving many fans eager to find out who was on the other line.

Perhaps no two individuals were more eager to find out the caller's identity than Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca. On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two spent plenty of time trying to figure out who Orton was on the phone with, though Bully seemed to dismiss the idea that the individual was Orton's father, WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

"Logic would dictate that he's talking to his dad," Bully said. "But if you go by the end of the phone call, he never says the word 'Goodbye.' He never says 'Bye.' No 'I love you.' It was a bit cold way to end the call. So yeah, I don't think he was speaking to his dad either. But then, at the end of what he says to Cole, he reminds Cole that there's more than one royal family, right? So who could he have been talking to?"

LaGreca and Bully considered several other names, including Orton's former Evolution stablemates Batista, Triple H, and Ric Flair, though it remains unclear whether Flair would be able to work with WWE due to his association with AEW. Later, LaGreca suggested The Rock, who has been a thorn in Rhodes' side over the last few years, an idea that Bully was completely in favor of.

"I love it," Bully said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription