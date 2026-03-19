WINC Watchlist: AJ Lee's Greatest Matches

AJ Lee made her triumphant return to WWE after a 10-year long hiatus in September 2025 to stand alongside her husband, CM Punk, as he feuded with fellow married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. She wrestled her first match since March 30, 2015 at Wrestlepalooza where she and Punk were successful in toppling "The Man" and "The Visionary."

Since returning to the ring, Lee has also returned to singles action and won the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lynch at the 2026 Elimination Chamber, a match that deserves an honorable mention in Lee's list of best matches. She has experience with singles titles already, however, as she was a beloved Divas Champion back in her first run with the company, where she held the gold three times.

Lee first signed with WWE in May 2009 and started in FCW. After competing in the third season of "NXT," back when it was still a reality show, she debuted on the main roster alongside Kaitlyn in May 2011. Lee quickly became a fan favorite due to her nerdy nature and different look compared to the other Divas of her era. Lee was more relatable, grittier, and could work a mean match when given time, though women's matches in those years were often not awarded the minutes they deserved on WWE programming. Lee departed WWE following WrestleMania 31 in 2015, but she didn't leave without paving the way for the female stars of the future.

She inspired many women of the current era, leading to her catchphrase "I'm your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler" upon her return. Before she was the icon she is today, Lee fought her way to the top with feuds against the likes of Kaitlyn, fellow "Anti-Diva" Paige, the Bellas Twins and the entire cast of "Total Divas," and more.