Backstage Update On Royce Keys Involvement In Potential WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

The story between Kit Wilson and Jelly Roll is set to continue this week, with the former NXT Tag Team Champion slated to call out the Grammy Award winner on tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown." The possible additional involvement from Royce Keys, however, has seemingly been shelved.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, despite Keys' name reportedly being amongst previous backstage discussions about a potential WrestleMania 42 tag bout involving Jelly, Keys (formerly known as AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs) is not currently factored into it.

"I kind of wonder where they're going with Jelly Roll, if they're going to turn that into [something]," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "It just feels to me they're going to build some gimmick match with him and Kit Wilson and maybe a tag [match] with Miz because The Miz has been involved in the storyline. They could do that. I had asked about the story because there was a story about Royce Keys, and I was told that it's not Royce Keys, for whatever that's worth. I wasn't actually told that there is a match [involving Jelly Roll], but when you look at it, it certainly seems like they're building it."

Following his exit from AEW in mid-January, Keys made his WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. Since then, he's appeared as a guest on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story" podcast. In the ring, he has competed in a series of dark matches against talent from the "SmackDown" brand, with no follow-up television outings to his new name yet.

As for Jelly Roll, his potential tag team partner for WrestleMania 42, should he have one, is now unclear. Last week, Jelly crossed paths with Kit Wilson and The Miz on WWE's blue brand, resulting in "The A-Lister" getting punched in the face.