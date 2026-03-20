Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Absent Tag Team The Street Profits

The Street Profits have been missing from WWE television for a few months, and recent reports have indicated that WWE may be planning a return for them.

The former tag team champions have not featured since October, and "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" has reported that there have been talks within the WWE creative team about bringing them back to television. The report, though, was not told by its sources whether Angelo Dawkins and

Montez Ford will return before WrestleMania 42 — which will be held on April 18 and April 19 — or after the show. The report also added that neither star is injured at the moment.

Other reports from earlier in the year had said that WWE's decision to keep The Street Profits on the sidelines was to ensure that they are fresh when called upon.

The duo last wrestled on the main roster in October, when they were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the WWE tag team titles from the Wyatt Sicks. However, they wrestled on "NXT" house shows in January, when the main roster was over in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble.

The Street Profits, who are a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, could target the current WWE Tag Team Champions, The MFTs, when they return to the promotion. The group, led by Solo Sikoa, is currently in a feud with a group that The Street Profits know quite a bit about, the Wyatt Sicks, having been in a rivalry with them last year. As of this writing, no tag team title matches have been scheduled for WrestleMania 42, with just four weeks remaining before "The Show of Shows."