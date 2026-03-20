WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/17/2026

The special Booker T appreciation night of "WWE NXT" grew in overall average viewership, however the key demographic ratings fell for the show.

The March 17 edition of "NXT," which aired from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, saw viewership increase to 588,000 viewers from the previous week's viewership of 541,000, according to "Programming Insider." While viewership has grown, it's still lesser than the four-week average of 620,000. Viewership of the Tuesday night show has declined over the last few months, with the show crossing the 600,000 mark just once in the last four weeks. In fact, since the start of the year, "NXT" hovered in the 600,000 mark for most of January and February, but has dipped below that level in March.

This past week's show went against the World Baseball Classic on Fox, which drew an audience of over 9 million and a rating of 2.55. In contrast, "NXT's" 18–49 key demographic rating was a paltry 0.07, which fell from last week's 0.08 (which is also the four-week average).

Three titles were on the line on this week's "NXT" — the NXT Women's Championship, which Jacy Jayne successfully defended against Zaria and Sol Ruca, and the WWE Women's Speed Championship, which Wren Sinclair from Fallon Henley. The show was closed off with an NXT Women's North American title match inside a steel cage, where Tatum Paxley continued her reign after getting the better of Izzi Dame. The highlight of the night was the Booker T appreciation night segment, where Booker T's family and friends, as well as the fans and "NXT" roster, came out to celebrate his career in Houston. The segment was cut short by Keanu Carver, who attacked the security guards and some of Booker T's students, before Jasper Troy arrived at the ring to save the day. Next week's "NXT" will be the final stop before the NXT Roadblock TV special.