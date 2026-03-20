WWE Star Oba Femi Admits To Ric Flair Homage

WWE's Oba Femi has discussed the origins of his entrance strut, stating that it's a slight variation of Ric Flair's iconic strut.

Oba Femi, in quick time, has become a beloved figure for the WWE fans, and one of the aspects of his character that has caught on with the fans is his walk to the ring. The former WWE NXT Champion, in a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on the "What's Your Story?" podcast, said that he borrowed some elements of Flair's walk, while adding his own spin to it.

"I mean, it's kind of like a twist on, you know, Ric Flair [strut]. It's a different one. I've made it more modern. There's more arm action, more shoulders," he said. "It's catching fire right now. I really should start a TikTok 'cause it's going crazy on there. So I mean, a lot of people ask me how I do the strut. It is just, there's a lot of shoulder motion. It's all in the shoulders. People think it's just arm. It's shoulders."

The main roster audience saw Femi's walk for the first time at the Royal Rumble, where he competed in the men's Royal Rumble match. He admitted that he was a bit apprehensive before the match, as he was unsure whether the crowd in Saudi Arabia would know his entrance and the chants that usually go with it, but was glad that they delivered on what he hoped for.

"I was really hoping the Saudi crowd would be on board with the chants and you know, shout out to Saudi. They were there. I felt the energy, you know, long ramps [had to take] bigger steps. Much bigger steps, more shoulders, you know, in there than usual," he said. "Very awesome entrance that day."

Femi will get to showcase his strut at an even bigger audience — perhaps the biggest of his career — at WrestleMania 42, where he will come up against Brock Lesnar.