LA Knight Says 'Uncertainty' Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 42 Adds To The Excitement

WrestleMania 42 is just a few weeks away, but WWE's LA Knight seemingly doesn't know what he's going to do at the show, which he says adds to the excitement of the mega event.

WrestleMania will once again be live from Las Vegas for the second time in a row, but unlike last time, when he defended the US Championship, Knight's WrestleMania this time around is a bit unclear.

"There's a lot of uncertainty at this time with a lot of things which I think adds to a little bit of the excitement just for the fact that anything can happen. When you're talking about two years in a row in Las Vegas, that means that if you did one year and it was good and you're doing the second year, you know, we got outdo the year before. So, we'll see what that brings and, in the next, we got a month and some change before we get there. So, plenty of time for this to build," he said to Esteban Ramirez.

Knight admitted that he is yet to be told by WWE what he will be doing at "The Show of Shows," but promised fans that such a situation brings out the best in him.

"I'm going to tell you this. I don't even know what to expect from me at WrestleMania because I have no idea where my direction is, what I'm doing yet. And in a lot of ways, that's the most dangerous position in the best way. So, what you can expect from me is if you're going to see me on any show, whether it's WrestleMania or anywhere, I'm going to do my damn just to make sure that if it's your first time ever seeing me, you get your money's worth."

He added that fans who are getting to see him for the first time will come away with a memorable moment, either with something he does or says in the ring.