Bully Ray Critiques Booker T Appreciation Segment From WWE NXT: 'I Wanted To Love It'

This week, "WWE NXT" celebrated the career of a two-time Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T, with the show even being dubbed "Booker T Appreciation Night." In the midst of Booker's heartfelt speech, however, Keanu Carver came out to crash the festivities and through anyone who got in his way.

Overall, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray enjoyed the tribute segment, which included additional appearances from Booker's wife Sharmell, children, Reality of Wrestling students, and broadcast colleague Vic Joseph. Still, there were some elements Ray would have changed if given the creative booking pencil.

"The general consensus is everybody liked it. Uncle Bully agrees. I liked it. I thought it was good. I wanted to love it, and I thought it could have been great," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "They missed a couple of beats here tonight. The front end with the video package, everybody paying their respects to Booker, Booker in Houston, Sharmell, the kids, the Reality of Wrestling students, loved it, loved it, loved it. That's the easy part. That's showing the appreciation to Booker. Coming out of the package, showing Booker emotion in the ring. You can see that Booker genuinely appreciated it. And just as the love is filling the room, out comes Keanu Carter to ruin the moment. Here's where I had my first issue with it."

According to Ray, Carver's disruption would have been better served by the subtraction of his entrance music and words altogether. Instead, Carver emerged with a microphone in hand, repeatedly yelling for the audience to "shut up" after his theme song faded out. Carver then laid out Booker's Reality of Wrestling students before turning his attention to the legendary wrestler himself.

In Carver's role as a disruptor, Ray also believes he should have destroyed more things in his path, such as the announce desk. "Shut people up with your presence alone," Ray suggested.