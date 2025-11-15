Bully Ray Identifies WWE LFG Alum As A Potential Mega-Star

The "WWE NXT" roster is full of tons of fresh, young talent eager to work their way up in the business, and one "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" coach, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, believes one of the former winners of the show could be a possible mega star in the company. On "Busted Open After Dark" following an episode of the developmental brand, he said that Jasper Troy, winner of the first-ever season of "LFG," has what it takes to succeed, if WWE starts building him up from scratch.

"I don't think there's a better person in the company than Jasper Troy to build," he said. "Jasper can talk. But, if they put somebody with him and they set the mission statement of 'Jasper Troy is going to run through 'NXT,' destroy everybody in 'NXT.' And then he's going to the main roster and he's going to destroy everybody on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown.' And then he goes and does it, he actually does everything he said he was going to do. You can build a huge, brooding heel in this kid. You gotta start it now, though."

Troy is set to challenge El Grande Americano for the Speed Championship after winning a tournament, and while Bully Ray doesn't believe that's the best use of Troy, he said he wants to see him destroying people soon. He explained that Troy should be making people want to move to the side when he walks down the halls of the WWE Performance Center.

"I want Jasper Troy to instill fear in the hearts and minds of anybody and everybody under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment," Bully Ray said.

