WWE's Jacob Fatu Credits AEW & ROH Star For Inspiring His Finishing Move

At about 280 pounds, Jacob Fatu is known for being a powerhouse in the ring. Simultaneously, he's capable of subduing opponents with athletic, high-flying maneuvers, such as his double-jump moonsault.

While testing out the new WWE 2K26 video game with "IGN," Fatu discussed the inspiration behind his impressive finishing movie. "My boy, man, one of my good friends that I came up and I trained with him. Rex Calhoun, the Rock N Rodeo Express, baby. Man, these is my boys. I came up with them. He came over with a TNA DVD, bro. Man, I seen Christopher Daniels, he did it. He doubled back and when I seen it, bro, I just lost my mind," Fatu said. "I was already a fan of the high flying, you know what I mean? That's why I love the video games."

In the case of AEW and ROH star Christopher Daniels, his moonsault is referred to as the Best Moonsault Ever (BME). For others, specifically Fatu's fellow "WWE SmackDown" star Tiffany Stratton, it's known as the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

"The Samoan Werewolf" hit two iterations of the move to notably dethrone LA Knight as the United States Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41. Unafraid of heights, Fatu has even landed his moonsault from atop a steel cage at WWE SummerSlam.

The exact TNA event and match in which Fatu saw Daniels deliver the move for the first time in unknown. Nevertheless, it's impact remains strong as Fatu continues to use it as a finisher alongside a splash and a pop-up Samoan Drop.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "IGN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.