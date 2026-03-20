Nikki And Brie Bella Talk Wrestling For WWE Women's Tag Titles On Tonight's SmackDown
The Bella Twins are set to take on The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in what is reportedly, according to BodySlam+, the main event of "WWE SmackDown," and the match is something Nikki and Brie Bella have been wanting since WWE debuted the titles back in 2018. The WWE Hall of Famers sat down and devoted an episode of their "Nikki & Brie Show" to the match and spoke about just how they were feeling going in to facing Lash Legend and Nia Jax.
Nikki said they had been eager to get back on WWE programming since Brie came back at the Royal Rumble. She said that finding out they had a match for the titles was a shock, but they're ready for it. Brie agree and said that she knows she doesn't have a lot of miles left in her when it comes to the wrestling business.
"We always want it, but you have to be realistic, too, with your age and your physical body. Also, just life," Brie said. "Being a mom and running a business, there's just so many factors. But, I feel like for me, doing this, I've always... have wanted to fight for tag titles with you. Even when you showed me that video you saw on Twitter of us saying it so long ago. We'd say it all the time, but we never in a million years actually thought they would bring a women's tag title... There [were] times I never thought I'd get the opportunity to really fight for them. Opportunities in the wrestling business, they don't always come around. "
Brie said that now that the opportunity is here, she can say it's a bucket list item for her. She said it's even bigger than that now, because of her kids.
Becoming Champions as Moms
Brie gave birth to her second child, a son, Buddy, the day after Nikki gave birth to her first child, also a son, Matteo, in 2020. Nikki agreed with her sister about the title match meaning more now that she's a mom. She also described looking back on her career alongside Brie, remembering their journey to Tampa, Florida before they signed their WWE contracts.
"We started it together. Our first wrestling match, were weren't in singles. We were together. We were a tag team," she said. "Nattie and Alicia Fox, that was our first match ever. I remember all those things and one thing that we never accomplished for being, like you said, a tag team from the womb, but even beyond that in this profession, we never won what actually makes a tag team a champion."
Nikki said she feels fortunate that her body is in such great shape that she can go back and fight for the gold alongside her sister. She said that when they're older, they can look back on the match, and hopefully the titles and say, "We did that."
"Dang. To do it as moms, nothing is better," Nikki said. "You and I talked about it when the boys were born. I didn't know if we'd make it. I always said, 'When the boys are five.' Remember, I would always say five? When you think about that, I have been manifesting since when the boys were babies... Now, they're five-and-a-half."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.