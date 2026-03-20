Nikki And Brie Bella Talk Wrestling For WWE Women's Tag Titles On Tonight's SmackDown

The Bella Twins are set to take on The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in what is reportedly, according to BodySlam+, the main event of "WWE SmackDown," and the match is something Nikki and Brie Bella have been wanting since WWE debuted the titles back in 2018. The WWE Hall of Famers sat down and devoted an episode of their "Nikki & Brie Show" to the match and spoke about just how they were feeling going in to facing Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

Nikki said they had been eager to get back on WWE programming since Brie came back at the Royal Rumble. She said that finding out they had a match for the titles was a shock, but they're ready for it. Brie agree and said that she knows she doesn't have a lot of miles left in her when it comes to the wrestling business.

"We always want it, but you have to be realistic, too, with your age and your physical body. Also, just life," Brie said. "Being a mom and running a business, there's just so many factors. But, I feel like for me, doing this, I've always... have wanted to fight for tag titles with you. Even when you showed me that video you saw on Twitter of us saying it so long ago. We'd say it all the time, but we never in a million years actually thought they would bring a women's tag title... There [were] times I never thought I'd get the opportunity to really fight for them. Opportunities in the wrestling business, they don't always come around. "

Brie said that now that the opportunity is here, she can say it's a bucket list item for her. She said it's even bigger than that now, because of her kids.