Injured AEW Star Worked Backstage Role During Dynamite & Collision Taping

The injury list in a company like AEW is always going to be long given the physical nature of the company, but it looks as if one member of the roster is nearing a return given that they were backstage at the most recent episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision."

The star in question is none other than former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes. "The Natural" last competed on the July 31 episode of "Collision," where he lost the AEW TNT Championship he won at AEW All In Texas to Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. That match ended with Fletcher stabbing Rhodes in the knee with a screwdriver, a move that was used to write Rhodes off of television so he could have double knee replacement surgery. Rhodes had the surgery in August 2025 and has been working on his return, which might not be too far around the corner.

PWInsiderElite confirmed that Rhodes was backstage at the March 18 episode of "Dynamite" and the taping of the March 21 and 22 episodes of "Collision," working in a producer role. Rhodes has always held a coaching position in AEW alongside his in-ring position, but that didn't keep him out of the ring before the shows went live. AEW sources told PWIE that Rhodes was in the ring running the ropes as he is working hard to get cleared by the medical team so he can return to action as soon as possible. Those backstage at the show were reportedly very happy to see Rhodes, with the man himself being in high spirits over being back in AEW. Rhodes stated at the beginning of March that he would be back in TV within two or three weeks, meaning that "The Natural" will be back in the fold sooner rather than later as AEW moves closer to the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 12.