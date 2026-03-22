WWE's Angelo Dawkins Announces He And His Wife Are Expecting Their Third Child

The Dawkins household is set to get a little bit bigger.

Earlier this weekend, WWE star Angelo Dawkins shared the news that he and his wife, Grace Russo, are currently expecting their third child together. "From running man to man now we switching to zone. Gotta cover 3 now," he wrote on X alongside a photo of him, Russo, their two young children, and a series of sonograms.

On Instagram, Russo revealed that she and the former WWE Tag Team Champion are due to welcome their third child into the world in September 2026. Underneath, several figures within the wrestling world congratulated the pair on the development.

"Congratulations pal! Just a bunch of bad ass tweeners!' wrote former WWE star Ridge Holland. Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley echoed those sentiments, writing "FAM!!!!!!!$$"

Other notable names chiming in were Natalya, TJ Wilson, Bobby Lashley, Carmella, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair, the latter of whom is married to Dawkin's in-ring tag partner Montez Ford.

WWE fans last saw Dawkins in televised competition on the November 1 episode of "Main Event," in which he and Ford defeated Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Dawkins and Ford, together known as The Street Profits, briefly returned to the ring for a trio of "NXT" live events in January, with reports indicating that WWE wanted to keep them "fresh" for new TV programs.

Nearly two months later, Dawkins and Ford still have not resurfaced on WWE television. New reports, however, suggest that WWE officials have discussed them from a creative standpoint. Furthermore, an on-screen return could be in the works for them, though the timing of it is unknown.