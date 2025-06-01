WWE SmackDown Stars: Meet Their Wives & Girlfriends
The "WWE SmackDown" roster is vast and packed with top talent, many of whom are celebrities both in and outside of the ring. From former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, to the WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who have been featured on reality TV, many of these stars are known in mainstream media as well as between the ropes. Because of their celebrity status, many fans in the wrestling sphere want to know more about their personal lives, including more about the significant others cheering them on behind the scenes.
Fans are familiar with the wives and girlfriends of a few of "SmackDown's" top stars. Brandi Rhodes was an on-screen figure early in her husband's WWE career as a ring announcer and was a prominent part of his time in AEW. Other stars are married to fellow talent on the roster, including Ford's marriage to Bianca Belair and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's marriage, which has been often used in storylines, with the couple recently reuniting on the blue brand. As for other top stars, like LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Drew McIntyre, not as much is known about their wives or girlfriends.
Roman Reigns
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns married his Tribal Chiefess, Galina Becker, in December 2014 after nearly a decade together. The pair met when they were students at Georgia Tech University, where Reigns played football and Becker graduated with a business degree. She would go on to become a fitness model, and in 2007, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Joelle, or JoJo. They would go on to expand their family twice more when Becker gave birth to twin boys in November 2016 and another pair of twins in 2020. His family is the reason why Reigns chose to take a step back from WWE in 2020 and why he continues to work on a lighter schedule.
Becker has been beside Reigns for a major portion of his life, both good and bad, from his battles with leukemia, to his 2010 arrest in Pensacola, Florida, to his rise in WWE after numerous failed babyface attempts, to his historic championship reign, and the dramatic end of that reign at WrestleMania 40. Despite Reigns' growing stardom outside of WWE, Becker has largely remained out of the spotlight alongside her children.
John Cena
John Cena's previous relationship was splashed all over the headlines even before he publicly proposed to former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella in the ring at WrestleMania 33. The pair's relationship became public knowledge when E! Network reality television series "Total Divas" began in 2013. After the pair's breakup in 2018, Cena began dating Shay Shariatzadeh. The pair met while Cena was filming "Playing with Fire" in Vancouver, Canada, in March 2019. The pair kept their relationship quiet until they were seen together on the red carpet at the film's premiere.
Shariatzadeh is an engineer who graduated from the University of British Columbia in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering. She was working in Canada as a product manager at an enterprise software company when she met Cena. The pair quietly tied the knot during the pandemic in October 2020 at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. Two years later, in July 2022, they had another quiet ceremony with friends and family and celebrated in Vancouver while Cena was filming the second season of "Peacemaker."
Cena and Shariatzadeh continue to live their personal lives quietly and were last seen together in May 2025 on the red carpet of the Amazon Upfronts in New York City. Despite Cena currently finishing out his retirement tour in WWE as Undisputed WWE Champion, Shariatzadeh has not been seen on WWE programming.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's hottest stars, despite having lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, has been by his side every step of the way, including back when he was infamously portraying his Stardust character and she was a ring announcer known as Eden Stiles. The pair began dating in 2011 and got engaged in November 2012. They got married in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 12, 2013.
Brandi left WWE alongside Rhodes and helped him in the creation of AEW alongside the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and AEW President Tony Khan. She was appointed as the Chief Brand Officer of the promotion when it launched in 2019. She competed as an in-ring talent and manager on AEW programming as well, notably alongside Awesome Kong and the Nightmare Collective. She left AEW alongside her husband at the beginning of 2022, but Brandi didn't return to WWE with Cody, though she has made brief appearances, including during his entrance at WrestleMania 40. Brandi, when she's not on the road when her husband, runs a yoga and wellness center, Naked Mind Yoga, in Georgia.
The pair has one child together, a daughter named Liberty, who was born in June 2021. While the pair revealed Brandi's pregnancy and Liberty's gender on "AEW Dynamite," the couple keeps their daughter out of the limelight.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton was known to be a notorious troublemaker in his early years in WWE, but has settled down considerably since getting married to his second wife, Kim, and having children. Orton even referenced the fact during his Undisputed WWE Championship feud with career-long rival John Cena, when he told Cena to have his own kids in a scathing promo on "WWE SmackDown."
Orton met his wife while on the job. They crossed paths while at a WWE event in 2012, where Kim was in attendance with her previous children. Kim was a huge fan of her future husband, who spotted her in the crowd and approached her. They started dating in February 201,2 and Orton proposed to her in July 2015 while the pair were vacationing in Bora Bora. They wed in Las Vegas that November.
The pair parent their blended family, which includes Orton's daughter from his first marriage and Kim's three sons. Their fifth child, their first together, Brooklyn, was born in November 2016. Kim remains an active part of Orton's career on the sidelines and owns a clothing brand called SLTHR, playing off Orton's nickname of "The Viper." She is often seen by his side at Hall of Fame ceremonies every year and shares their life on her public Instagram account.
Drew McIntyre
WWE fans have been introduced to Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, in passing, as she's sat ringside and passed McIntyre his phone for his last two viral WrestleMania moments. Outside of her very brief WWE programming appearances and red carpet photo ops alongside her husband, Frohnapfel is a private person. She and McIntyre met at a dive bar in Tampa, Florida, in 2013. The pair were married in December 2016.
McIntyre revealed on the "Cheat Heat" podcast in July 2023 that his wife had never watched wrestling until they started dating, but said she still wasn't a regular viewer. McIntyre has credited Frohnapfel with helping him return to WWE and said the pair created a "Drew McIntyre 2.0" mission statement following his first departure from the company. Frohnapfel has been beside McIntyre through the loss of his mother and major injuries, as well as his triumphs, including his WWE comeback in 2017 and first world title win at WrestleMania 36.
The pair lived in Florida together for over a decade before one of McIntyre's real-life best friends, Sheamus, convinced the couple to move to Nashville, Tennessee. The pair doesn't have any human children, but are cat parents.
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens may be on the shelf due to a serious neck injury, but he has his wife of almost 20 years, Karina, by his side through it all. Owens and Karina were married in 2007 while Owens was working hard on the independent scene. The pair first met on Myspace. Over the years, Owens has spoken about his wife and how much he loves her and revealed on WWE's "Superstar Ink" that the pair got matching "K" tattoos just a month after meeting.
The pair has two children, a son named Owen and a daughter named Elodie. On their tenth wedding anniversary in 2017, the couple renewed their vows with their kids by their side. Owen was briefly involved in a storyline when he was just six months old in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, where Excalibur called him "ugly," so Owens hit the star with three package piledrivers before placing his son on Excalibur for the pin.
Karina runs a public Instagram page where she posts about fashion, travel, and beauty, but keeps the lives of her kids and her relationship with her husband private.
LA Knight
LA Knight has been in a long term relationship with former bodybuilder Michelle Yavulla since 2018, based on Knight's Instagram account. For being a flashy former United States Champion, the "SmackDown" star tends to keep his personal life quiet, but Yavulla did attend the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony alongside him.
Yavulla shared an image of the pair on the red carpet before the ceremony on her personal Instagram and said they "finally made it happen." She wrote that despite Knight losing his championship, he was still a champion in her eyes. She also previously shared a photo of herself from the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.
Before she began dating Knight, Yavulla won fifth place at the Baltimore Gladiator in 2016 and placed third at the competition the following year. She remains active on social media and shares photos of herself active in the gym and on other adventures. She's also the owner of two dogs, who even have an Instagram account dedicated to them.
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa and wife Almia Williams married in 2023 after they initially met in college at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. Sikoa played football at the school and his wife studied business. After she graduated, Williams worked for Hampton Hotel and Suites as Sikoa started his professional wrestling journey on the independent scene. The pair got engaged in 2020, but waited to marry until after the pandemic. Though Williams' social media is private, Sikoa shared images of their wedding in a short video posted to his Instagram. He wrote the caption "You're forever my blessing," and called his wife Mrs. Fatu. Photos of their nuptials showed it to be an intimate affair with Sikoa's brothers, the Usos, and Naomi, Jimmy Uso's wife, in attendance.
The pair share two sons together. Zion Fatu was born in 2018 and Za'khi Fatu followed in 2021. The pair tend to keep the details of their life together private, but Sikoa wished his firstborn a happy fourth birthday on his Instagram, complete with videos of the family together.
Montez Ford
Montez Ford is famously married to former multiple-time women's champion Bianca Belair, despite the pair never working together in storyline in WWE. The pair even starred in a reality television series following their lives on Hulu called "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" which debuted on the service in February 2024. The pair met and began dating in 2016 while they were already with WWE and according to Belair, they bumped in to each other during a night out and she was immediately attracted to her future husband, though she accidentally gave him the wrong number the first time they spoke. Ford proposed in 2017 on a vacation to the Grand Canyon with Belair and they married in 2018. Belair is stepmother to Ford's two children from a previous relationship.
Belair and Ford renewed their vows in a chapel on the Las Vegas strip just five years after their initial nuptials. The pair choose to keep Ford's children, Liam and Morgan, whom he welcomed before debuting in WWE, out of the spotlight. While Belair doesn't yet have biological children of her own, she revealed she and her husband have frozen embryos to become parents again in the future.
Angelo Dawkins
Current WWE Tag Team Champion and real-life friend of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Angelo Dawkins, married his partner, Grace Russ,o in 2024. While Dawkins is out on the road with WWE, Russo holds things down at home as an assistant principal at Seminole County Public Schools in Florida, in addition to being a mother.
Dawkins shared the news of their marriage on social media in what looked like a very casual backyard ceremony with family and friends in June 2024. Ford served as the officiant for the wedding, and Belair was in attendance. Dawkins shared photos of the celebration with the caption "made it official fam!" with the hashtag "marriedlife." Ford also shared photos of the wedding and wrote about how honored he was to officiate the ceremony.
The pair welcomed their second child, a daughter, in September 2024, and the tag team champion shared photos of his baby girl and Russo following a C-section on X (formerly known as Twitter). Dawkins and Russo also welcomed a son in 2020, who can be seen in their backyard wedding photos shared by the stars.
Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are another married "SmackDown" couple who have been together since their days on the independent scene, as well as through their time in "WWE NXT" when they were part of the stable known as The Way. The pair had their first date following an indie show at a Subway and got engaged in January 2016. The couple were wed in September the same year at the Grand Californian Hotel at Disneyland. Gargano's tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa was a groomsman.
The pair welcomed their first and currently only child, a son named Quill, in February 2022. The pair announced his birth on X (then known as Twitter) and shared a photo of him in the hospital, alongside a Rocket Raccoon plush and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic, as Quill's name is a nod to the popular Marvel character Peter Quill.
Johnny and Candice's careers in WWE have been linked for years. They most recently reunited on "SmackDown" in May when LeRae appeared to help Ciampa get a singles victory over Chris Sabin and then celebrated with #DIY in the ring.
Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa has always been supported in his career by his wife Jessie Ward. Ward is a retired professional wrestler herself and appeared on WWE's "Tough Enough II" in 2002. She left the show due to health issues, but stayed on behind the scenes to work as a stage manager on the show. She also worked for TNA from 2004 to 2007 and has produced television shows for The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and more.
Ward and Ciampa were introduced by Samoa Joe. The couple wed in 2013 when Ciampa was still working in Ring of Honor. The pair has one child together, a daughter named Willow, wwhomCiampa often shares photos of on his Instagram account. While Ciampa shares family photos of his wife and daughter online, he generally keeps his personal life private. Despite Ciampa no longer working in "NXT," the couple and their daughter still visit Orlando and its theme parks, including Disney World, often, as Ciampa shares on his social media.
The Miz
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is married to fellow professional wrestler Maryse, and their life was followed on the reality television series "Miz and Mrs.," which aired on the USA Network beginning in 2018. The show followed the couple's lives from the parenthood of their two daughters to a big move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. The pair first met in 2006 when Maryse auditioned for WWE's Diva Search and Miz was a judge. The pair went on their first date the following year and got married in February 2014 in a fairytale ceremony in the Bahamas with just under 100 guests in attendance.
Maryse was released from WWE in October 2011 but returned alongside her husband in July 2022. The pair went on to have various memorable feuds with others in WWE, including then-couple John Cena and Nikki Bella, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 33 after Maryse and Miz parodied their opponents in video vignettes across multiple weeks.
The pair has two daughters, Monroe and Madison, and in March 2024, Miz stood by his wife as she underwent a full hysterectomy after months of health issues. While Maryse hasn't been between the ropes in a while, she still supports her husband's efforts in WWE.
Aleister Black
Aleister Black recently returned to WWE from AEW, and that's where he first met his wife, current Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega. The part met in "WWE NXT" when Vega debuted as Andrade's manager and Aleister Black came up on the WWE scene. Vega has explained she was initially physically attracted to Black, but said he was sweet and funny when she got to know him. The pair were initially quiet about their relationship but went public in 2018 before getting married that year.
The couple was able to make their marriage work while competing in opposing companies for a few years. Vega explained in an interview with Seconds Out, courtesy WrestleTalk, that they prioritized their time together when they were at home. She said they had built their dream house, and any time they were together, it was them without their phones, alongside their cats.
The pair had a special moment when Black returned to WWE. His return, where he confronted The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in the ring, coincided with the same night his wife won the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green, her first singles title in WWE.
Nick Aldis
Current "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis is married to former WWE Divas Champion and "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" coach Mickie James. The pair met when they were both working with TNA Wrestling, when Aldis was known as Magnus. Aldis said he was immediately struck by James, and there was immediate chemistry that connected them. Aldis revealed his future wife walked past him backstage and he couldn't help by gawk at her, to which his then-tag team partner Doug Williams made fun of him. The first started talking during a backstage photoshoot.
The pair married in 2015 and share a son together, Donovan Patrick Aldis, who was born in 2014. Aldis began working as a backstage producer in WWE in August 2023 and quickly became an on-screen authority role. James's last appearance in the ring for WWE came when she was TNA Knockouts Champion and entered the Royal Rumble in 2022. With James coming back to work on WWE's latest reality television show, there's always a possibility she and her husband could work for the same company under the same brand once again.