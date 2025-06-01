WWE SmackDown Stars: Meet Their Wives & Girlfriends

The "WWE SmackDown" roster is vast and packed with top talent, many of whom are celebrities both in and outside of the ring. From former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, to the WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who have been featured on reality TV, many of these stars are known in mainstream media as well as between the ropes. Because of their celebrity status, many fans in the wrestling sphere want to know more about their personal lives, including more about the significant others cheering them on behind the scenes.

Fans are familiar with the wives and girlfriends of a few of "SmackDown's" top stars. Brandi Rhodes was an on-screen figure early in her husband's WWE career as a ring announcer and was a prominent part of his time in AEW. Other stars are married to fellow talent on the roster, including Ford's marriage to Bianca Belair and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's marriage, which has been often used in storylines, with the couple recently reuniting on the blue brand. As for other top stars, like LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Drew McIntyre, not as much is known about their wives or girlfriends.