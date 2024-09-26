WWE Star Angelo Dawkins Welcomes Newborn Baby With Wife

Looks like Angelo Dawkins wanted "the smoke" to be pink. The former NXT, WWE, and World Tag Team Champion has welcomed a new junior member to the Street Profits family — a baby girl. Dawkins announced the happy news of his new arrival on X, saying "Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife." Dawkins and his wife Grace are now proud parents of two, having welcomed a son in 2020. Dawkins did not share his new daughter's name with the news, but did include a handful of adorable photos. News of his new addition was met with a flood of well-wishes from fans.

Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife pic.twitter.com/0msCbywNyX — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) September 26, 2024

Dawkins, who currently wrestles alongside Montez Ford as The Street Profits, most recently competed on the September 20 "WWE SmackDown." Alongside Kevin Owens, the trio wrestled Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to a no contest. But Dawkins wasn't the only WWE star the stork paid a visit to during the month of September. Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and "WWE NXT" announcer Kelly Kincaid announced the birth of their first child on September 20.

One WWE star fans have not seen since giving birth is Alexa Bliss, who welcomed a daughter with husband Ryan Cabrera back in November 2023. But conversations have ramped up regarding a potential Bliss return, as her trademark Lilly doll was spotted backstage during a segment on the September 23 "WWE Raw." While this could maybe indicate Bliss as the elusive sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks, it could also simply be a throwaway Easter egg.

