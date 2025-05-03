Who Is Roman Reigns Daughter, JoJo?

Inside the professional wrestling world, Roman Reigns is a decorated champion, with his latest world title reign reaching a whopping 1,316 days. That Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, of course, came to an end at the hands of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Following his grand stage loss, "The OTC" eventually returned to WWE programming at the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event in an effort to help Rhodes retain the title over Solo Sikoa, who staked his claim in being called "The Tribal Chief" during Reigns' absence. This move ignited tribal warfare between the new Bloodline, led by Sikoa, and the original Bloodline members, unofficially captained by Reigns. While Sikoa secured a tag team victory for his allegiant at WWE Crown Jewel, Reigns and his crew (and CM Punk) bounced back with a hard-fought WarGames win at WWE Survivor Series.

Tied with one major win a piece, Sikoa and Reigns faced off one final time on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," with the Ula Fala and title of "Tribal Chief" on the line. Thanks to a well-timed spear and some help from Cody Rhodes, Reigns defeated Sikoa to officially restore his honor.

Outside of the wrestling world, Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is a proud father, guiding his own bloodline of five. Most recently, Reigns and wife, Galina Becker, welcomed a pair of twin sons into the world in 2020. Four years earlier, the couple did the same with another set of twin sons. Their first-born child came in December 2007, a daughter named Joelle (referred to as JoJo).