Who Is Roman Reigns Daughter, JoJo?
Inside the professional wrestling world, Roman Reigns is a decorated champion, with his latest world title reign reaching a whopping 1,316 days. That Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, of course, came to an end at the hands of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.
Following his grand stage loss, "The OTC" eventually returned to WWE programming at the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event in an effort to help Rhodes retain the title over Solo Sikoa, who staked his claim in being called "The Tribal Chief" during Reigns' absence. This move ignited tribal warfare between the new Bloodline, led by Sikoa, and the original Bloodline members, unofficially captained by Reigns. While Sikoa secured a tag team victory for his allegiant at WWE Crown Jewel, Reigns and his crew (and CM Punk) bounced back with a hard-fought WarGames win at WWE Survivor Series.
Tied with one major win a piece, Sikoa and Reigns faced off one final time on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," with the Ula Fala and title of "Tribal Chief" on the line. Thanks to a well-timed spear and some help from Cody Rhodes, Reigns defeated Sikoa to officially restore his honor.
Outside of the wrestling world, Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is a proud father, guiding his own bloodline of five. Most recently, Reigns and wife, Galina Becker, welcomed a pair of twin sons into the world in 2020. Four years earlier, the couple did the same with another set of twin sons. Their first-born child came in December 2007, a daughter named Joelle (referred to as JoJo).
Roman Reigns & Daughter JoJo Appeared In Fatherhood Campaign
Over the years, Reigns has kept many details of his family life private. In 2014, though, viewers received a glimpse into it as he and his daughter appeared in a public service announcement for the Ad Council's fatherhood campaign, which encouraged fathers to be more involved in their children's lives.
In their specific ad, JoJo and Reigns put together a tea party for two to the tune of "I'm a Little Teapot." According to Reigns, JoJo took this opportunity very seriously.
"We practiced the song a good bit. She sang it for the past two weeks," he revealed in behind-the-scenes footage. AD's Vice President Rowena Patrick shared a similar sentiment, noting that JoJo, six years old at the time, especially took her tea party seriously, with hot tea as her serving of choice.
The following year, Reigns and JoJo's PSA came into reference on WWE television, specifically during the former world champion's feud with the now-late Bray Wyatt. On the June 15th, 2015 episode of "Raw," Wyatt taunted Reigns by holding up a photo of him and JoJo enjoying their tea party. Along with it, Wyatt sang "I'm a Little Teapot" in a mocking tone. All of this took place in front of a dark, eerie backdrop, just days before the Father's Day holiday.
Although he wasn't too keen on involving JoJo in a WWE storyline, Reigns told "The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast" that he was grateful that WWE at least utilized a public still, rather than a private photograph.
Reigns & JoJo Have Shared Classy (& Embarrassing) Moments Together
In addition to their PSA, JoJo has appeared alongside her father on a few red carpet events, including the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. The same year, they attended the ESPY Awards ceremony and ESPN's 4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles, the latter in which Reigns accepted the League Humanitarian Award alongside Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair on behalf of WWE. On that night, JoJo wore a multi-colored dress with a black top and a white skirt attached, while Reigns sported a green and blue checkered suit jacket.
Fast forward to autumn of 2021, Reigns shared a different kind of moment with JoJo, one that she seemingly found embarrassing.
"I'm dropping her off at school, it's like a circle that you have to drop them off at. As soon as we pull up to this circle, I just crank 'All I Want for Christmas is You' [by Mariah Carey]," Reigns recounted on "The Tonight Show." "I turn it down to tell her I love her and goodbye, and as soon as she opens the door, I just crank it up. She melts. There's like five of her friends turning the corner, going to class as well that witnessed this whole situation. She closes the door as fast as she can."
According to Reigns, JoJo was a firm believer that Christmas should be played after the Thanksgiving holiday, rather than before. Nevertheless, he ensured that she'd feel the Christmas spirit at least once before they sat down for their Thanksgiving meal that year.
Two days after the latest day of thanks, Reigns competed in the aforementioned WarGames match. Two more weeks later, JoJo celebrated her 17th birthday.