AEW's Tony Khan Is 'Very Excited' About Second-Generation Star Who Has Yet To Debut

AEW CEO Tony Khan has spoken glowingly about Sting's son, Steve Borden, following Borden's recent matches in AEW.

Borden, who appeared alongside his father for his final match, began training to be a wrestler in 2024, and has featured in some dark matches in AEW. Khan, in an interview with "TMZ Sports," spoke highly of the legendary wrestler's son and recalled how he saw him as a prospect in football, well before Borden's journey into pro wrestling.

"He's fantastic. I'm getting very excited about Steven. And Steven Bordon, you know, he played football at Kentucky. He was a great prospect. I first saw him as a football player working at the Jaguars as a tight end coming out of Kentucky. And my first thought was, 'Wow, he looks awesome.' And, of course, with his family connection in pro wrestling and given that he's Sting's son, a lot of the genetics are there. And not only is Steven a great football player, he's becoming a fantastic wrestler," Khan exclaimed. "And we saw a little bit of it when he got involved in Sting's last match against the Young Bucks and he came out looking like Sting and it gave me the thought, 'Wow, I'd love to see more Steven as a wrestler,' and he's doing a great job. He's wrestling in the dark matches and getting experience, but I think he has the potential to be an excellent wrestler."

While he's excited to see more of Borden, Khan explained that AEW is going to be taking it easy with him and not throw him in the deep end of live television. Borden debuted in pro wrestling last year for ACW, where he teamed with AEW's Darby Allin in a tag team match and has since and has featured in several dark matches on "AEW Dynamite" and ROH, facing off against the likes of Jay Lethal and Aaron Solo.