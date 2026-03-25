Kevin Nash Shares Thoughts On WCW Stars Who Accepted Smaller WWE Contracts In 2001

WWE legend Kevin Nash has debated the decision of certain WCW stars to join WWE before their contracts expired in 2001, noting how one star's career was killed after he joined WWE.

Nash was one of the WCW stars who decided to run out his WCW contract after the promotion folded, but some stars like Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page chose to sign with WWE before he did. On the "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer highlighted how DDP and Booker T took contracts with less pay than what they had in WCW to join WWE and detailed their contrasting fortunes after signing with Vince McMahon.

"He [DDP] got killed [in WWE]. They killed him," began Nash. "He went over [to WWE], his dream was always to work for the WWE. And so when Vince offered the buyout at 50 cents on the dollar, he took it. So he took the buyout, took, you know, a downside. So basically, it's like now you're going back to work to make what you would have got if you would have sat at home on the couch. He's the biggest star that comes over in the first run besides Booker. Him and Booker were the two biggest stars that came. And I think that the lack of having any black superstars at that time at the WWE, they didn't want to f**k with Book. But they fu**ed with Dallas bad. I mean, he did a job for Taker's wife."

Nash recalled telling the stars who were going to sign with WWE after the demise of WCW to wait it out and do the Invasion angle involving all WCW stars, rather than have them go over to WWE in phases. Unlike Booker T and DDP, Nash — along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall — returned to WWE after their original WCW contracts expired, reforming the nWo and debuting it in WWE.