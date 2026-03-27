MVP On AEW's Outrunners: 'Sometimes Corniness Is Allowed' In Pro Wrestling

While pro wrestling has long been a haven for larger than life, over the top, colorful superstars, things have begun to swing the other way in recent years. In its place are wrestlers that fans have gravitated towards due to their legitimacy or realness, a call back of sorts to wrestling earliest days when legitimate tough guys ruled the ring, while characters similar to those of the 1980s and 1990s have begun to be viewed as goofy or, as AEW's MVP would put it, corny.

Speaking about corny wrestling characters on "Marking Out," MVP stated his belief that, by in large, corny wrestling characters don't really work in the modern wrestling landscape. But he quickly backtracked from the totality of that stance, pointing out that there are exceptions. And the biggest exceptions, according to MVP, are a duo of two men who claim to be "The Youngest Men Alive," and once challenged MVP's Hurt Syndicate stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

"I'll give you a great example of somebody, two guys that go over huge, The Outrunners," MVP said. "They're caricatures of 80s wrestlers. You know, 'Tell 'em Turb!' Dude, it is so campy, it is so, like, cheesy 80s wrestling. But you love it. They're so good at it. You know, it's like 'Yeah, I like that.' So I guess, at the end of the day...the authenticity has to come from a place of authenticity, you know? But corniness, for wrestling, sometimes corniness is allowed. You can be corny and you can get over in that corny way, and people will like it and people will allow it. There's lot of exceptions to that rule."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription