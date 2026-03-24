Match Spotlight: Bret Hart Vs. Shawn Michaels, WWE WrestleMania XII

In the long history of WWE, 1996 was a pivotal year. After "WCW Nitro" premiered head-to-head against "WWF Raw" (as it was known at the time) the year before, the Monday Night War was in its early stages. The 12th edition of the World Wrestling Federation's WrestleMania took place on March 31, 1996, just a short time before WCW would pull ahead in the ratings for an extended period of time.

As WrestleMania events go, 12 is a middle-of-the-road pick in terms of quality, as it's dominated by a single match. That is the bout we'll be discussing: the main event Iron Man match between WWF Champion Bret Hart and challenger Shawn Michaels. This hour-long battle is not for everyone, but for those with the patience to sit through a full Iron Man match with only one pinfall, it remains a favorite in WrestleMania history. It's also a key part of one of the company's most storied rivalries.

Earlier in 1996, Michaels won the Royal Rumble to earn his shot at Hart, who had held the promotion's top title since he defeated Diesel (AKA Kevin Nash) for it the previous November. The video package preceding the match framed this as a contest to determine the best in the world, after both men steadily climbed the company's ranks over the previous decade through hard work and determination. While Hart was in the midst of his third world title reign, Michaels had yet to win the big belt, which informed the dynamic between the two before the match, during, and in the years to come.

But forget all that for now. First, let's dive into the match itself and break down what makes it a classic.