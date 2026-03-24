Rikishi Calls CM Punk Bringing Up Late Sika Anoa'i In WWE Raw Promo 'Disrespectful'

CM Punk's controversial comments about Roman Reigns' father and WWE Hall of Famer Sika have not gone down well with the Anoaʻi family, and it's not just The Usos who are irate with him, but even their father, Rikishi.

Punk brought up Sika's name in a promo targeting Reigns, which many perceived as disrespectful, which Rikishi touched upon on his "Off The Top" podcast.

"You know, I felt that by CM Punk bringing up my uncle's name was just a disrespectful thing for him to do. I would have thought CM Punk that you're smart enough to even tap on something like that. If you tried to get up underneath our skin, if you tried to get up underneath the family skin, you got up underneath this one, man, because I had nothing but respect for CM Punk," said Rikishi.

The WWE Hall of Famer commended Punk's contributions to the pro wrestling business, but said it was cheap of him to take a shot at someone who's not alive, especially someone held in as high regard as Sika. An angry Rikishi concluded by saying he would leave it to Reigns to seek retribution for the family.

"You've done a lot in the industry. You've been around the world. You've been holding that strap there for a minute. You've been that good role model. But when you mention a name of a family member that is no longer here, a paramount chief in this family who we all respect and love, and then you want to dig that up. What was it for you to get some heat? Is that what it was? Think you smarter than that? But I want to tell you something, CM Punk. If you done turned something over, that is going to be hard for you to come back from, and I'm going to leave that in the hands of Roman Reigns," warned Rikishi.

Punk hasn't backed down or apologized for his comments, doubling down on his hate of Reigns and, in turn, the Anoaʻi family.