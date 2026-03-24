WWE's Nattie Wants Shane McMahon Involved In Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes Feud

WWE star Natalya has named a few stars who could be the mystery caller Randy Orton was speaking to, in his current feud with Cody Rhodes.

Orton's sudden change in demeanor has shocked many, with fans questioning why he's turned into this vicious character. Another question on many people's minds is who he was talking to on the phone, with Natalya putting forward various theories and names about the mystery call, including Shane McMahon.

"When you brought up Shane, I was like, damn, Shane is somebody that has also had, like he's a polarizing figure in WWE, either you love him or you hate him. But when his music hits, people go crazy, so you brought up Shane, I was like, damn, that would be amazing. I would love to see Shane coming back to WWE and doing some stuff," she said on "Busted Open."

The return of Shane, who has been away from WWE since that disastrous WrestleMania 39 appearance, may not fit into the storyline as Rhodes hasn't interacted much with him. The other name Natalya suggested does have a link with "The American Nightmare" — and a big one at that — which is The Rock.

"I feel like The Rock would be exciting, but I don't know if The Rock is — I follow The Rock on Instagram, so I think he's on set. Never say never, but I feel like he's on a movie set right now, he was calling out Kevin Hart on a movie set, so I don't know if it's The Rock," added Natalya. "Maybe it's the debut of someone new. Even with Danhausen, I know we talked a little bit about this last week, but like remember the build of, who was in the box? Who was in the box? That got everybody talking. I feel like we're doing that right now with Randy, on like, who's he talking to? Who's he on the phone with?"

Some have hinted that Orton was speaking to his father, Bob Orton, but that's one theory that Natalya's Busted Open compatriot Bully Ray doesn't buy.