Chris Masters Says He Was Supposed To Win IC WWE Title Until Backstage Intervention

Former WWE star Chris Masters has discussed why he never won a title in WWE in his two runs with the company.

Masters was one many thought would be a success in WWE, but it wasn't to be, as he was initially released by the company for violating its drug policy. In an interview with "Insight," Masters opened up about why he didn't win any titles, despite coming close twice.

"Carlito and me were supposed to win them at that WrestleMania, but it literally got switched like the day before. We were penciled in to win it, but then Carlito, they wanted him to turn baby [babyface], and the Spirit Squad, they kind of wanted to get the belts on them somehow to give them some steam," he recalled.

The tag team titles went out of reach due to creative reasons, but Masters also lost the chance to win the Intercontinental titles, this time of his own doing.

"Then the Intercontinental title, I was actually supposed to win that, but it was the same point where they had given me intervention for, you know, my prescription painkiller abuse at the time. And they even told me, I remember having the meeting with Johnny [John Laurinaitis] and because there was a four-way match that night, it was in Vegas for the Intercontinental title that I was slated to win. But then they caught wind that I had the issues I had and I had a little intervention and you know, basically told me you're going to rehab and so, you know, I screwed that," he said.

Masters revealed that Vince McMahon considered making him the youngest champion, but it ultimately didn't come to fruition. He also believes that John Cena, who was WWE's #1 star, may not have been in favor of him winning the title. The former WWE star also disclosed that he and Cena — both OVW graduates — didn't get along.