John Cena Talks 'Moment Of Serendipity' In WWE Match With Imminent HOFer AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles had a memorable clash last year in Australia, which Cena has spoken glowingly about, and he has now detailed a magical moment he experienced thanks to the audience.

Cena and Styles pulled out all the stops in their match at Crown Jewel in Australia, landing moves of numerous of their past opponents, much to the delight of the crowd in Perth. Cena, while speaking at Megacon, lauded the crowd for playing a huge part in that magical match.

"I think like what makes moments is all of us. We all make things special, especially when it comes to live entertainment. The atmosphere in Perth was like something I'd never seen. Never seen that many, like, t-shirts. I know for a fact we didn't give them away, but it's like we gave them away," he said. "So the atmosphere I think really swept everybody up and because the audience was smart enough to understand what we were doing as well, like you can do all this cool stuff that you think is cool but if you guys don't get it, I'm kind of being selfish."

Cena said that he sensed a feeling of serendipity during the match, as the crowd was deeply invested and understood what they were trying to achieve.

"So I think we had a moment of like serendipity where you have these two performers — and AJ shared with me that he was going to retire in January — I really think the world of him that wanted to do something special and make it special, and then you had an audience that kind of understood that."

The retired WWE star said that he seldom rewatches his matches, but he had to watch the match with Styles as it felt special to him, noting how the fans in Australia were calling the spots for him and Styles.