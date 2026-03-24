WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Ronda Rousey 'Marketing Genius' After Her AEW Revoution Debut

WWE legend Rikishi is full of praise for Ronda Rousey following her AEW debut.

Rousey appeared in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, just a few weeks after her MMA fight with Gina Carano was made official. On his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi lauded her marketing ability, noting how she earned big bucks at both UFC and WWE.

"Well, good for Ronda Rousey. You talk about a marketing genius, she surpassed a wrestling fan, she surpassed the UFC fan, she [is] coming after the bag. At the end of the day, every single wrestler, every single UFC fighter, that's what you should be concerned about, you know. And so when you see a person like that that came into WWE, she first took the bag from UFC, came into WWE featured, took the bag from there, then she turns around and I can guarantee you probably after this run here that'll probably be it for Ronda. She's good enough right now," he said.

Rousey has, in the past, been criticized by peers and fans in the pro wrestling business, but Rikishi believes that the former UFC star is a skilled individual who can more than hold her own.

"I believe that she can handle her own. Is she a skilled wrestler in professional wrestling? I feel she is. But, you know, maybe she might not, you know, get along with a few of the wrestlers that are there. But this is the industry we in. If you're successful, you got jealousy people; when you're not successful, not a damn soul going to reach out to pick you up," said the Hall of Famer.

Rikishi noted how pro wrestling is a cutthroat business where every individual's position is under threat, and praised Rousey for navigating those tough waters well. Many expected Rousey to feature in AEW following her appearance at Revolution, but it seems that the former WWE star hasn't officially signed with Tony Khan's promotion, and it's unclear when she will appear on AEW television once again.