WWE's Nattie Explains Why Trick Williams Reminds Her Of The Rock

WWE's Natalya feels that Trick Williams has a bright future ahead of him in pro wrestling and drew parallels between his career and that of The Rock.

Natalya revealed on "Busted Open" that Williams and fellow WWE star Lash Legend were at her and TJ Wilson's training school, The Dungeon, and she was amazed by the humility of both stars. She singled out Williams with praise, stating how he has a presence about him that reminds her of The Rock.

"There's just something about him, and TJ and I were saying this last night, there's just something about him that you want to continue to watch him. And I feel like he's very solid in the ring, like he did a lot of really great work last night, and he worked really hard. But there's just a presence about him, and our audience understands and feels — energy doesn't lie," she said. "And he has that energy that's like, you watch him and you go, 'Yeah, he's not just the guy, that's a star.' But I think Trick has the potential to be like a big, big, big player in WWE. I feel like we're watching, imagine when you were watching somebody like The Rock, and you saw him kind of like, 'Oh man,' when you started to see this connection being made with the audience, and you're like, 'Ooh, this guy's gonna be something,' and then of course he morphs into The Rock."

Natalya feels that fans are witnessing Williams transforming into a big star right now, highlighting his connection with the fans. She believes that Williams has a special ability to captivate not just the fans, but also his peers, which she witnessed first-hand when he was wrestling at the Dungeon. She believes that the former NXT star is not just a great addition to the main roster, but to pro wrestling as a whole.