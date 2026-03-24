WWE's Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Announce New Business

Wrestlers travel all over the world and even the most seasoned travelers experience jetlag. One way to combat that is by drinking coffee. It seems many wrestlers have become connoisseurs of the caffeinated beverage. Several wrestlers and performers have their own lines or special batches, like Motor City Machine Guns, Danhausen, and Prince Nana.

A power couple is getting in on the coffee business. After teasing the announcement, it finally came out on Monday; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced AMO Coffee. In a video on Instagram, Rollins said, "for the past seven years, we've been traveling together, trying different coffees in different countries, different continents, and different cities all over the world. And we've fallen in love with coffee and AMO is our way of bringing that love to you."

Lynch teased some big events in the coming weeks. On AMO's Instagram, there's a black and white picture of Rollins and Lynch that has "a simple love for coffee" written in yellow. The caption reads, "From Colby + Rebecca, with love." A splash page on their website has a countdown clock that would indicate a launch date of April 26. Fans who want early access can enter their email to be notified.

Rollins recently came back from a shoulder injury at Elimination Chamber and has been terrorizing The Vision. Lynch will be challenging for the women's IC title at WrestleMania.