Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Question Top WWE WrestleMania 42 Storyline

WWE WrestleMania 42 is just weeks away, and one of the company's top storylines heading into the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton. The dynamic between the two old friends has been a point of interest for both fans and pundits. On a recent "Busted Open Radio," co-hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer spent a great deal of time discussing the feud, honing in on Orton's promo from Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

"Those people popped and cheered and were lively and energetic for every last thing that Randy Orton said about Cody Rhodes," Bully said. "And oh, by the way, Randy Orton is the guy that left Cody Rhodes a bloody mess two weeks ago."

Dreamer then shared his belief that Orton didn't do much to dissuade the cheering on Friday, as he wound up delivering a full-on babyface promo. Though WWE seemingly attempted to turn Orton heel weeks ago, it makes sense to Dreamer that the fans want to see the tenured star capture his 15th world title.

Still, Dreamer was simultaneously unsure of where this all leaves Rhodes, and he questioned if the storyline will do anything to help Rhodes long-term. A big part of the problem is that the feud has so far amplified the lack of sympathy for Rhodes, who is supposed to be the company's biggest hero.

To Dreamer, Orton's promo during last week's "SmackDown" is in conflict with his previous actions, which has thrown off the entire storyline.

"When he attacks him, heel. The follow-up, pure babyface," Dreamer lamented. "He said, 'I'm a killer,' and the people cheered. They're like, 'Yay for the killer! Go kill my babyface.'"

As Bully and Dreamer attempted to talk through possible ways to move the storyline forward, it seemed to leave Dreamer feeling utterly confused at the current direction. "It's just wonky to me. It really and truly is."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.