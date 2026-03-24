AEW's Anthony Ogogo Dislikes Political Chants: Wrestling 'Should Be An Escape'

The start of 2026 has seen AEW enter the political spectrum, with anti-ICE chants becoming a commonplace at shows thanks to rising star Brody King and his anti-ICE activism. Though AEW owner Tony Khan has said AEW isn't a political organization, he has done little to curtail the chants or suggest King be less outspoken, believing his wrestlers have the right to express themselves.

Fellow AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo is now doing the same when it comes to not being a fan of the anti-ICE chants. Speaking with "Inside the Ropes," Ogogo didn't come out against King or anyone else for anti-ICE beliefs. Rather, he feels that wrestling is a place where politics should be left out of the equation, allowing wrestling to be a brief escape from reality.

"When you start bringing up political things into the show, it then brings real life into the show, which should be an escape," Ogogo said. "That's one perspective to have, like there's lots of crazy crap going on in the world, I want to avoid that and watch wrestling for two hours. However, that being said, we have lots of fans, lots of passionate fans, and it's one of those things where people want to voice their opinions.

"Ricky Gervais says it very well. Ricky Gervais was hosting the Golden Globes. He'd be like come up here, say thank you and p**s off. Don't start doing monologues and this and that. It's almost like that. Come in, wrestle, p**s off. That being said, when I was doing promo, when I was with Cody, I did a promo, five years ago, I was obviously bashing America and I was talking about ICE, so all about leaving politics out and all that, I have done it. I did it five years ago before it was cool to talk about it. It is what it is at the end of the day. Wrestling is all about emotion."